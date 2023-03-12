A FAMILY say they feel ‘isolated’ and ‘at breaking point’, after being forced to leave their home.

Housing association Platform Housing asked Kris Street, his partner Hannah Johnson and their three children to move out of their newbuild home in Cotswold Vale, Lower Quinton, so that crucial work could be carried out to fix defects.

Kris Johnson and his partner Hannah along with their three children Owen, aged nine, Katy, three, and Emilyn, two, just want home back in Meon Vale as they continue to be accomodated in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62855454)

Six weeks later, the young family is still stranded in temporary housing in Shipston, with no idea of when they’ll be able to go back home.