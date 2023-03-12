'I just want my family to be back home again'
Published: 16:00, 12 March 2023
A FAMILY say they feel ‘isolated’ and ‘at breaking point’, after being forced to leave their home.
Housing association Platform Housing asked Kris Street, his partner Hannah Johnson and their three children to move out of their newbuild home in Cotswold Vale, Lower Quinton, so that crucial work could be carried out to fix defects.
Six weeks later, the young family is still stranded in temporary housing in Shipston, with no idea of when they’ll be able to go back home.