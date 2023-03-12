Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'I just want my family to be back home again'

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:00, 12 March 2023

A FAMILY say they feel ‘isolated’ and ‘at breaking point’, after being forced to leave their home.

Housing association Platform Housing asked Kris Street, his partner Hannah Johnson and their three children to move out of their newbuild home in Cotswold Vale, Lower Quinton, so that crucial work could be carried out to fix defects.

Kris Johnson and his partner Hannah along with their three children Owen, aged nine, Katy, three, and Emilyn, two, just want home back in Meon Vale as they continue to be accomodated in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62855454)
Kris Johnson and his partner Hannah along with their three children Owen, aged nine, Katy, three, and Emilyn, two, just want home back in Meon Vale as they continue to be accomodated in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62855454)

Six weeks later, the young family is still stranded in temporary housing in Shipston, with no idea of when they’ll be able to go back home.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE