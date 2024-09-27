New life-saving equipment to be installed by the River Arrow in Alcester

NEW life-saving equipment is to be installed by the River Arrow in Alcester following the tragic death of eight-year-old Joshua Hillstead.

The youngster sadly drowned after he fell into the river behind Kingfisher Way on 22nd July.

Joshua Hillstead

One of the first rescuers to attend was Matt Turvey, crew commander at Alcester Fire Station, who has taken the lead to get four riverside life-saving kits installed.