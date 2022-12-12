THE new charity created to take over the running of Greig Hall has been granted a lease for the building by Alcester Town Council.

The council agreed the lease on Tuesday (6th December), which will allow the Greig Hall CIO to take over management of the entertainment venue and community centre in Kinwarton Road from next year.

Mayor of Alcester Cllr Kathryn Cargill said: “Now that the renovation work is almost complete, this is another important staging post towards the official opening of the Greig Hall in February 2023.