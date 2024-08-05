A LEARNING and community hub is expected to open in Stratford next year providing a new venue for the work of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT).

The former Edinburgh Woolen Mill store in Henley Street will be converted into the hub after the charity was given permission for a change of use.

SBT said the new facility will be designed to accommodate – and increase the number of – learning groups it works with, including schools.

An artist's impression of the hub in Henley Street. Image: SBT

It will also include a dedicated exhibition space for community groups, who will be able to host events and meetings in the building.

Rachael North, director of museum and public programmes at SBT, said: “As a charity that focuses on ensuring that everyone has a positive experience with Shakespeare, the new learning and community hub will enable us to host tens of thousands of schools and learning visits from across the world on the street where Shakespeare was born.

“This is something that has not been possible since 2019 and we are excited by the opportunity this offers for children, young people and our communities within Stratford.”

She added: “The venue will also have the celebration of local communities and talent at its heart. Local artists and creatives will be able to come together and share their work with the public in a dedicated exhibition space. We will also be making the venue available to local community groups throughout the year, helping to foster relationships and provide much-needed spaces for creativity and community engagement in Stratford.”

The hub, which was announced last year, will be part-funded by Stratford District Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund with SBT providing the remainder.

The former Edinburgh Woolen Mill store in Henley Street, Stratford.

It is seen as the first part of the reshaping of SBT, which also includes moving its archives from Henley Street to a more user-friendly building in Avenue Farm Road, and work on a potential World Shakespeare Museum on the Gateway Project site in Stratford.

SBT hopes to welcome the first visitors to the new hub in the second half of 2025.