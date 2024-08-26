EVEN though the Ferry Inn in Alveston shut its doors in late July, regulars continue to gather on its outdoor patio – a focal point of village life for 150 years.

Residents miss the much-loved pub and are hopeful that, despite the allegedly bad experience of the most recent landlord, it can still be a going concern.

Resident Michaela Edwards said: “We get together to keep the village spirit alive and for many people it was their lifeblood in the community to meet and have a chat and enjoy a bit of summer drinking.

“The Ferry is right in the heart of the village and ideally I’d like to see it bought freehold.”

However the pub is owned by property developer and pub company Stonegate, which says it has found a tenant after the previous landlord, Chris Burton, left on 29th July.