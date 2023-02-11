AT 23 Isaac Bramble’s appointment as the new tenant of the Old Thatch Tavern probably makes him the youngest landlord of a pub in Stratford for over 50 years.

The Old Thatch dates back to 1470 and claims to be the oldest tavern in town which means it pre-dates the death of King Richard III in 1485 and is a place Shakespeare might have wandered past when he lived in the town.

Isaac became the owner of the Grade II listed Old Thatch Tavern earlier this month and knows the place like the back of his hand having worked there since he was 16.

Isaac Bramble who has taken over at The Thatch Tavern in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62330248)

He also knows the town and its people having grown up in Stratford and was a former pupil at King Edward VI School before starting his apprenticeship at the Thatch.

“I started doing the washing up and worked in the kitchen for two years before being transferred to front of house as an 18-year-old. The Thatch appeals to everyone. It is homely, friendly, welcoming and safe. We have a full traditional menu where fish and chips is the customer favourite and we’ve got vegetarian and vegan choices and can also cater for food allergies,” said Isaac.

Because of Stratford’s central location it’s popular for family get togethers and business meetings because people heading to the town fancy a nice, cosy pub with historic timber frames and a fire to settled down in front of and have a good catch up.

“We get loads of family parties and business people who like to eat here and they’re not just from this country either. There is a family that books a big table in the restaurant once a year for a re-union with grandparents and grandchildren all sitting together,” Isaac said.

And to prove the Thatch is popular with people from all walks of life, it has welcomed stars from stage and screen to the bar as David Michael Hasselhoff, Keira Knightley and Zendaya have all been spotted having a drink and a meal in the historic tavern

Isaac has plans for a major refurbishment in April but will be sticking to the traditional but not the outdated aspects of the Thatch. There will also be a changing of stock, a variety of drink options and a new summer menu as summer and Christmas are two of the busiest times of the year.

“I’ve got some good ideas and big plans which customers will enjoy. The Thatch team look forward to work and offering a warm welcome to all our customers both old and new,” he said.

It’s clear the town’s youngest tenant has lots of ambitious ideas for the Thatch while still retaining the characteristics of the famous watering hole which customers enjoy so much whether they’re from Shakespeare’s hometown or from the other side of the world.