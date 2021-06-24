ALMOST a quarter of a million pounds is set to be spent on a new junction in Seven Meadows Road.

A plan of the new Shakespeare Marina (48551847)

The “bell mouth” junction will become the entrance to the new 250-berth Shakespeare Marina currently under construction on riverside land just off Seven Meadows Road.

The £244,000 cost of the works will be paid for by the developer and the construction of the junction is a requirement of the planning permission.

Earlier this year, the Herald revealed that work on the new marina was to get under way nearly 47 years after permission to build a marina on the land was first granted in 1974.

The plan was revived with an updated permission in 2012 and the land was sold to a company called Land and Water Estates in 2016.

In April this year, Neil Warren, director of Land and Water Estates, said he hoped the marina would be open to customers by late autumn. Significant earthworks have already taken place on the land.

When open, the new facility will be administered by the Avon Navigation Trust.

It will include a shower and laundry block, fuel and service pedestals and water, electricity and a towpath bridge over the marina entrance from the Avon. Different sections of the marina will be named after characters in Shakespeare’s plays.

The facility will allow more boat users to explore the Avon Ring, which passes through Evesham, Tewkesbury, Worcester and Birmingham.

For more information about the Shakespeare Marina visit www.shakespearemarina.com.