PEOPLE power and the determination of 22 parish councils “speaking with one voice” has moved plans for a dedicated health centre in Upper Lighthorne a giant step forward.

The green light for a permanent GP practice serving 7,200 new residents and the existing population was given a massive boost at a specially convened meeting last Friday when all parties attending said the facility should be given the go-ahead.

Provision for a large health centre to service the 3,000 new homes built at Stratford District Council’s flagship housing development in Lighthorne was granted in 2015. A year later all services – including medical – were promised with financial aid from Section 106 agreements; medical provision was based on NHS estimates of 2.4 persons per household.