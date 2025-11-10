STRATFORD Scout Group has submitted a second planning application for a new headquarters in Old Town.

The two-storey building would replace the current single-storey Scout HQ on New Broad Street which is coming to the end of its life and lacks the room the group needs.

An initial application submitted to Stratford District Council last year was rejected on the grounds the size of the building would harm the character and setting of the area and the scale of the development would be overbearing on neighbouring homes.

Jo Benjamin, group lead volunteer of 1st Stratford Scout Group, told the Herald that the new building would be shorter than the first design while retaining the proposals for the interior.

“There have been meetings with councillors and a lot of back and forth with the architect and the planning department to find something that was likely to go through,” Jo said.

The aim was to still retain as much space inside as possible for scouting activities and storage – and to ensure the building meets all of the modern standards.

An artist’s impression of plans for a new Stratford scout HQ.

“Regulations around disabled toilets and access have changed, but this means we’d have less space inside if we kept the new building one storey,” Jo said. “There are things like rifle shooting we do inside which really need the length of a big hall, so we couldn’t afford to cut down on space.

“We’ve heard all the right noises from councillors and the planning department. The application went to the planning department for a look beforehand and they put some comments back to us. A few changes were then made, so we’re fairly hopeful that it should get through this time.”

Jo added that time was ticking on the current building’s lifespan.

“The current building is crumbling, it’s got a few years in it so if we don’t build something, we’ll have nowhere to go. It was built, I think, in the 1960s.”

It is estimated that the project will now cost around £800,000 – money which will need to be found by the group through grants and fundraising.

The next fundraiser is a raffle which includes prizes such as a night’s stay at Stratford’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

“These are usually well supported by parents. This time last year we did the same, selling tickets at Morrisons and made well over £1,000 which if nothing else, goes towards planning fees,” said Jo.

“We’ll be applying for big grants and looking for bigger amounts of money, but we’ll need the concrete plans and the green light first.”

The group is also in need of more volunteers, with the leader of the cubs stepping back at Christmas.

“There’s a big push within scouting generally to make volunteering more flexible, which I think is the right approach,” Jo said. “The aim is that, rather than having one leader who does it all, we have a team of three or four people who share the load between them. They don’t need to be there every week and it could work on a rota.”

While there is interest from some volunteers, the group could do with one or two more people to join the team.

Find out more at https://stratfordscouts.org.uk/1st-stratford