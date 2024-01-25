MUSIC was just one of the attractions that has seen Matthew Penn join Great Alne Primary School as its new headteacher.

A keen pianist himself, Mr Penn, who was born and bred in Stratford, took over at the school in December, having been in teaching roles for the past 20 years, including seven years as deputy head at Thomas Jolyffe Primary School in Stratford.

Great Alne Primary School’s new headteacher Matthew Penn with pupils James Moulson, aged seven, and Sensia Brown, six. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mr Penn told the Herald: “I’m all about creating a safe and calm environment for people to work in and for children to learn in, where other people feel welcome, so it has been fantastic to feel welcomed by all of the people over here already.”