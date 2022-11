A NEW gym is opening in Stratford next month.

PureGym, which will throw open its doors at midday on December 16th, will be based in Maybird Shopping Park on Birmingham Road, next to Hobbycraft and Matalan.

It will be part of the 300-strong chain of 24-hour gyms, which offer no-contract membership.

Other branches include those in Leamington, Banbury and Coventry.