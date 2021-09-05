The gym at Stratford Leisure Centre has re-opened following a major refurbishment.

The new gym at Stratford Leisure Centre (50874449)

The introduction of state-of-the-art gym equipment in Stratford is just part of a £3million program of improvements operator Everyone Active is making in leisure centres across the district.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager for Everyone Active at Stratford Leisure Centre, said: “We’re delighted to announce that the refurbishment of the Stratford Leisure Centre gym area is now complete and officially open again to members.

“We have introduced brand new, state-of-the-art gym equipment, most of which is fairly new to the market, alongside a complete refurbishment of the gym area itself. This is just part of the major works taking place at the centre to improve the facilities and further updates will be shared later in the year.”

Away from Stratford Everyone Active is also making improvements at Southam, Shipston and Studley Leisure Centres and the Greig Hall Leisure Centre in Alcester.