New groups to crackdown on speeding drivers

New community speed watch groups have been formed in Wootton Wawen, Wellesbourne, Henley, Tanworth, Earlswood, Pillerton Priors and Hampton Lucy.

They are among ten new groups established across Warwickshire after 56 community speed watch volunteers completed their training in July.

During their training the volunteers learnt how to calibrate and use the LTI 100 20-20 speed detection devices to get them ready to conduct roadside speed checks as soon as possible in their local communities.

Community Speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where active members of local communities join together to monitor speeds of vehicles in their local area with support from the police. In Warwickshire each group uses the LTI Speed Lasers independently purchased by either the group itself or the local parish council.

Any vehicles found to be exceeding the speed limit are referred to Warwickshire Police and receive a letter with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds. However, in cases where education is ignored and there is evidence of repeat or excessive offences, even across county borders, enforcement and prosecution follow.

CI Faz Chishty said “The feedback from the event has been extremely positive. This is a huge boost for CSW in the county and the volunteers who successfully completed the course have now bolstered the numbers of CSW volunteers who will be monitoring speeds in local communities across the county.”

Chris Lewis, representing Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, said “We want less crashes and especially those that lead to death and catastrophic injury. Without doubt, speed kills and we need to maintain the pressure to get those who disrespect speed limits and take unnecessary risks to slow down. No one agency can do that on their own. It has got to be a partnership approach utilising various methods. In that respect Community Speed Watch has a vital role to play and we are grateful to the volunteers who are helping us in the mission of achieving safer roads in Warwickshire.”

If you are interested in forming a CSW group in your area, please contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team. The details of your local SNT can be found by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk and entering your location.

For more information about CSW please visit https://www.communityspeedwatch.org