Greggs set to open on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate in Alcester

By Lise Evans
Published: 15:00, 09 May 2023
BAKERY chain Greggs is planning a new branch in Alcester.

The national business, which is famed for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, is looking to open at Alcester Business Centre on the Kinwarton Farm Road, part of the Arden Forest industrial estate.

While there is no confirmed opening date as yet, the company set out in 2021 ambitious plans to double sales over the next five years.

