A much-needed boost to the local culinary scene occurred with the opening of The Mount Pub opened in Henley last night.

Running the kitchen is well-known chef Glynn Purnell, aka the Yummie Brummie, whose Birmingham restaurant, Purnell’s, has a Michelin star.

The Mount Pub was previously known as the Butchers Social, and is now owned by Luke and Tania Fryer.

The Mount in Henley has been opened by chef Glynn Purnell pictured with business partner Luke Fryer. Photo: Mark Williamson H14/3/22/7588

The interior has had a chic makeover, think exposed wood, leather seating and art on the walls, it will accommodate 60 covers, and also has an outside seating in the large back garden.

Two menus are available: a la carte and bar snacks. Prices at the lower end include Glynn’s famous Scotch egg at £8 and up to a 16oz Chateaubriand steak – presumably to share – for £68.

Glynn said it had been a long-held ambition of expand his businesses outside of Birmingham:

“I am thrilled and proud to be part of what is unquestionably going to be an amazing venue. Bringing the Purnell’s brand to Henley-in-Arden, one of the prettiest towns in England, is very exciting.

"It is a massive opportunity to bring such a strong food brand into Warwickshire. My award-winning team and I will bring a stunning pub which will serve some amazing dishes. There will be some recognisable pub dishes on the menu- all with an added sprinkle of Purnell’s magic. The food will be tasty, hearty and will put a smile on people’s faces. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, an engagement, a graduation or just celebrating life itself, we look forward to welcoming you for delicious drinks and fantastic food in a place where you can have lots of fun and make lasting memories.”

Book at www.themountpub.co.uk or call 01564 792135.