DELIVERIES of the district new food caddies will start next week as the area gets ready to switch to a new waste collection service.

Every household in the Stratford district will receive two food caddies – a small seven litre caddy, which can be kept in the kitchen, and a larger 23 litre food waste bin, which can be stored outside.

Households will start taking delivery of the caddies from 19th April ahead of the start of Stratford District Council’s new 123+ waste collection service on 1st August.

The 123+ service will see food waste collected every week while recycling and green bins with be collected every fortnight and general waste – the grey bin – every three weeks.

Delivery of the caddies to the area’s 62,000 households is expected to take about four weeks.

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder, said: “In preparation for the new service, residents will also receive an information booklet explaining all about the new service and most importantly the new collection calendar.

“The new food waste recycling service will make it easy for people to recycle their food waste every week. This will help remove any smelly waste from refuse bins and leaving more space for other rubbish. I know this is a change from the current service and habits, but I am sure that residents will adapt positively to this part of the new service.

“It will also help people realise how much food they waste each week and hopefully act as a prompt to reduce avoidable food waste, such as making the most of leftovers, planning meals and creating shopping lists and storing food correctly.”

The change will mean that food waste should no longer be placed in green bins, the subscription service will be for garden waste only.

Cllr Shenton added: “From August, we will no longer be collecting food and garden waste together – each will be collected separately. It is much cheaper to compost garden waste if it is separated from cooked and raw food waste. Food waste has to be treated at much higher temperatures to kill any pathogens that could spread infections on farms.”

The council said there is not an option to opt-out of receiving the new food caddies, but residents can use their own and return the council’s caddies to Elizabeth House.