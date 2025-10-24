THE installation of new floodlights at Alcester Town Football Club is the culmination of hard work and around £100,000 in investment, the chairman has said.

Plans to fit floodlights at the club’s Stratford Road ground were given the green light by Stratford District Council back in March. The plans relied on the club winning promotion from step seven to step six in the football pyramid, something they achieved earlier this year.

Alcester Town FC chairman Stephen McAdam told the Herald that the floodlight plans have been in the background for some time, but the club needed that all important promotion to move to the next step.

New floodlights at Alcester Town FC

“It was a case of things having to fall into place after promotion,” he said. “Floodlights were a prerequisite for being in step six and after promotion, we could press on.

“It’s part of our progression and our aim to move up through the non-league ranks to wherever we can get to. It’s another milestone for the club as part of our aim to keep improving.

“There was a lot of work that had to go into getting the floodlights. It was by no means a simple process. Getting the funding for the floodlights and the actual installation over the last few weeks has been fairly straightforward, but we had to go through a lot of planning to get to that point.

“Some of this was that we had to work with National Grid to get some overhead power lines that ran down the side of the pitch rerouted underground.

“That was a big task that we had to undertake before we could even start installing the floodlights. A lot has happened to enable us to get to where we’re at now.”

The first switch-on of the lights took place on 15th October, described as a big step for everyone at the club.

Stephen added: “It was good when we pressed the button and they turned on. We’re now all looking forward to 4th November which will be our first official game under floodlights.

“There’s still some more bits to do because we’re working the floodlights off a generator until we get the final bit of work done through National Grid.”

That first official match under the floodlights at the ground will be Alcester Town FC vs UDA Gloucester Development in the second round of the Wiseman Lighting (UHL) Floodlit Cup.



