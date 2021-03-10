TWO brand new state-of-the-art helicopters will enable the Air Ambulance Service to enhance its critical, life-saving work.

Air ambulance crew members with the new G-WNAS helicopter.

The launch represents a substantial investment of more than £30million by the charity over the next seven years and is the culmination of an 18-month project to modernise and replace the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The new aircraft were launched from Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire, home of aircraft provider and project partner Sloane Helicopters Limited, before flying to their respective homes at East Midlands Airport for DLRAA and Coventry Airport for WNAA.

The aircraft will be leased over the next seven years from Sloane Helicopters in Northamptonshire and are the latest to come online through this partnership.

Andy Williamson, chief executive of the Air Ambulance Service, said: "These wonderful new aircraft are the culmination of a lot of hard work by our supporters, the charity and our stakeholders and I am very proud to see it come to fruition and of all those involved in making the dream a reality.

“The difference the charity’s two new helicopters will make to the tens of thousands of lives they will touch, directly or indirectly, over the next seven years is very significant and that’s what this charity is all about.

“For us now though the hard work really begins. Our crews are available, 24/7, 365 days a year but we need the support of the public more than ever before so we can continue to deliver our lifesaving, frontline critical care.”