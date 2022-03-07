New fish and chip shop planned for Stratford

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

AN empty building on Bridge Street in Stratford could be brought back into use as a fish and chip shop and B&B.

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store is being taken over by The Chip Shed, a fish and chip chain that already has an outlet in Warwick and a further two in the Cotswolds.

The Grade II-listed building has been empty for a few years and is in need of some TLC.

The Chip Shed plans to have an eat-in restaurant and takeaway on the ground floor, while the upper two floors would be converted into six B&B bedrooms with en suites (three on each floor).

Stratford District Council has until 27th April to make a decision on the planning application.