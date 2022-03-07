Home   News   Article

New fish and chip shop planned for Stratford

By Andy Veale
-
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 18:30, 07 March 2022
 | Updated: 18:34, 07 March 2022

AN empty building on Bridge Street in Stratford could be brought back into use as a fish and chip shop and B&B.

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store is being taken over by The Chip Shed, a fish and chip chain that already has an outlet in Warwick and a further two in the Cotswolds.

The Grade II-listed building has been empty for a few years and is in need of some TLC.

The Chip Shed plans to have an eat-in restaurant and takeaway on the ground floor, while the upper two floors would be converted into six B&B bedrooms with en suites (three on each floor).

Stratford District Council has until 27th April to make a decision on the planning application.

