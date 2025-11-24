WARWICKSHIRE County Council has set a fresh target to complete the overdue and over-budget A46 ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ – five years later than planned.

The announcement was made at last week’s cabinet meeting in response to Cllr Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) three questions: when would a cost review would be completed, are local taxpayers footing the bill for cost overruns and when would the project would be finished.

Portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter), said she could not talk about the financial side in a public session, but committed to the new end date, with an update due to be heard at a meeting of all councillors in December.

How much the public will be told at that point remains to be seen given that commercial confidentiality has been cited in keeping figures under wraps but the current projected cost now runs to £57 million – £19m more than the original estimate, all of which must be found by Warwickshire County Council.

Cllr Dickson said he remained concerned.

Warwickshire County Council

“Who knows now whether this project is going to cost £60m, £65m, £70m, heaven forbid it should cost any more,” he said. “This is a bridge that, according to HS2 that is building next door, has 70,000 or more vehicles passing underneath it northbound with a similar number southbound every day.

“This is an embarrassment to the council, it is a huge financial cost. I submit also that it is an embarrassment for Warwickshire as a whole, this bridge was meant to be completed more than three years ago.”

Cllr Warren replied: “All improvement works are expected to be finished in spring or summer 2027. We do hope that everything will be put to council in December. Everything is progressing very quickly now and we will make it all clear to you.”

The bridge over the A46 Stoneleigh Junction, near Kenilworth, was due to be completed in the summer of 2022.