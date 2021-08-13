New disc golf course takes flight

AMONG the trees in a woodland between Stratford and Snitterfield, a new golf course has opened.

Matt Gillespie of Gilly's Disc Golf near Snitterfield.

But rather than drivers, balls, tees and putters, this course is all about discs and baskets.

This is disc golf, a sport that’s getting more and more popular with some even calling for it to become an Olympic event. There are thousands of courses in America where the sport if professional, and a tournament winner can walk away with a prize fund of about $12,000 (£8,600).

These are just a few of the reasons why Matt Gillespie has opened Gilly’s Disc Golf @ Wayfield Gorse opposite Stratford Armouries in Gospel Oak Lane.

The land has been in his family for 28 years – it was given to his mother, Jane Wheadon, as a Valentine’s Day present. She is a keen gardener and loves bluebells, but living in Guernsey now means the land has recently seen little use.

Matt saw the opportunity to use the land for the sport he loves.

“I started playing disc golf in Leamington at the course there, and I just got the idea,” he said. “I watched some of the big professional tournaments in America and Europe on YouTube and a lot of their courses are wooded courses, admittedly in a lot bigger woodlands than this, but they provide lovely technical courses and I had a light bulb moment – why not make use of this woodland here.”

After some thinning work three or four years ago, last year Matt went through the necessary planning process, including ecological surveys, to get a course set up. He started the physical work in October and opened a few weeks ago.

“We’ve opened up half the woodland with two, 12-hole courses,” explained Matt. “We have a course for families and beginners, and we have an intermediate course which is slightly longer and more difficult.”

However, this is just phase one of his plans.

“Coming in 2022, on the other side of the woodland, will be a 12-hole course for advanced players.”

By the end of next year, Matt aims to have, within the three courses, an 18-hole championship-level course capable of hosting tournaments.

His current business includes a shop where players will be able to buy branded merchandise and, of course, the discs which come in a wide variety – a bit like golf clubs.

While most will start with a beginner’s disc, more technical discs are available and have ratings for speed, glide, turn and fade. Matt, who grew up around Stratford and Long Marston, has 18 discs in his bag, including putters, mid-ranges and fairway drivers.

The courses are family-friendly, although Matt says children under five are likely to struggle (his longer-term plans include a course for toddlers).

He added: “We’re starting to get more families in, some local and some from the armouries across the road – and I get disc golfers coming from around the country.

“If the sport does get into the Olympics, it will only grow. Currently people are wanting more activities outdoors and it’s a great sport for people to get in to.”

Other plans for the future include introducing schools to the game as well as getting to the stage where he can create a few jobs.

However, the course will be closed every year for the bluebell season, at the request of Matt’s mum.

“She’s an avid gardener and loves bluebells. She would never sell the wood, but disc golf is something we can have in the woodland that’s ecologically sound,” he said. “[Mum] wanted me to close for the bluebell season, so we’ll be closed every year for one month on her request.”

Visit www.gillysdiscgolf.co.uk.