New diagnostic centre to open at Stratford Hospital next year

A NEW one-stop-shop diagnostic centre will bring together life-saving tests, checks and scans under one roof in Stratford.

Recently submitted plans for the single-storey hub show it will be built on a 1,300-square-metre grassy area within Stratford Hospital’s grounds.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) submitted the application to Stratford District Council last month for a brick-built extension which will house MRI and CT scans, mammography, ultrasound, ECG and echocardiography tests plus a new respiratory service.