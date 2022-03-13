New cycle route being planned along Alcester Road in Stratford

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Cycling into Stratford could soon be safer as Warwickshire County Council looks to redevelop a cycle route along a main road into the town.

The route along Alcester Road into the town centre, ending at the railway station, is currently quite interrupted as cyclists make use of both on-road and off-road cycleways. The aim of WCC is to have a continuous cycle route from the Wildmoor roundabout to the station, both in the interests of road safety but also to encourage more people to cycle into the town.

A county council spokesperson said: “Enabling residents to maximise opportunities for safe and active travel is a priority for Warwickshire County Council, and it is currently working on designs for an enhanced and extended cycle route along A422 Alcester Road in Stratford, between the railway station and Wildmoor roundabout.

“Funding for this scheme has been allocated from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Getting Building Fund and from WCC.

“Feedback from local people will be invited later this year. Delivery timescales will be subject to progress on development sites and other county council highway schemes in the Stratford area.”