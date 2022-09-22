New crackdown on dangerous parking outside Warwickshire's primary schools

DRIVERS who ignore parking restrictions outside schools are to face renewed enforcement action as part of a county council safety scheme.

After remarking keep clear zones and installing new signs, Warwickshire County Council intends to lease a mobile enforcement vehicle to patrol schools to issue penalty charge notices to drivers who continue to ignore the restrictions.

UK parking ticket on car windshield. (59528454)

A report to yesterday’s (Wednesday) communities overview and scrutiny committee states that 94 per cent of Warwickshire’s primary schools do not have time plate signs to support the keep clear zones.

It adds: “It is proposed to implement a standard restriction of 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, to be applied to all primary schools in Warwickshire… This will incorporate most daily school activities, while maintaining the balance with other road users’ needs outside that restricted time.”

Enforcement patrols will cover schools’ busiest hours before and after school.

The project will focus on 70 primary schools in year one with work at the remaining schools over the following two years.

Stratford district schools in the first year of the project include: St. Nicholas' C of E Primary School, Alcester; Bidford C of E Primary School; Bishops Itchington Primary School; Great Alne Primary School; Long Itchington C of E Academy; St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Southam; Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, Stratford; Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School; Wellesbourne C of E Primary School; and Moreton Morrell C of E Primary School.