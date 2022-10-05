A NEW country park at Bishop’s Tachbrook will be the biggest in Warwickshire – once it eventually gets the go-ahead.

Plans for the 121-acre Tachbrook Country Park were submitted to the planning authority in February but have been subject to delay. The lengthy delay is blamed on ‘complex legal agreements’ as it has to tie in with the separate applications for the new schools and homes at the large Oakley Grove development in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Tachbrook Country Park (59542599)

The site will be run by Warwick District Council which says it will “provide a stunning area for locals to enjoy fresh air, exercise, play and wildlife watching”.

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “We are disappointed that the planning application process for the country park is taking longer than anticipated. It is, however, important that we take considerable care to balance the wide-ranging requirements of all stakeholders and ensure that the land is in the right condition for the successful development of an accessible and sustainable green space for our growing communities.”

It is hoped that the detailed plans for Tachbrook Country Park will be considered by the council’s planning committee later this year.