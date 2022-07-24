Compton Verney has announced the appointment of Geraldine Collinge as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

She is taking over from Julie Finch, who joins Hay Festival Foundation as its new CEO.

Geraldine comes from a highly successful 12-year stint at the RSC holding most recently the role of director of creative placemaking and public programmes. Amongst her achievements is leading the major capital project - the £4.5m Swan Wing - which came in on budget and on time, winning the RSC a construction industry award.

Geraldine initiated the RSC’s creative digital programme with work from Romeo and Juliet on Twitter to A Midsummer Night’s Dream in partnership with Google. She has very well-established networks in the region, particularly as Deputy Chair of Culture Central.

Prior to joining the RSC, Geraldine led Apples and Snakes repositioning how we engage with the spoken word and playing an important part in the careers of Lemn Sissay and Kae Tempest. Before that she was Programme Manager at Battersea Arts Centre.

Geraldine will take up her role in October 2022.