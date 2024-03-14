Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

New Hotel Chocolat shop opening in Stratford next week

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:32, 14 March 2024

HOTEL Chocolat will open at the Maybird Centre in Stratford next week.

The luxury British cacao grower and chocolatier has had a store in Leamington’s Parade for a number of years but has opted for the out-of-town retail park in Stratford.

Director Frankie Haynes said: “Physical stores are extremely attractive and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease.

Business Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE