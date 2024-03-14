HOTEL Chocolat will open at the Maybird Centre in Stratford next week.

The luxury British cacao grower and chocolatier has had a store in Leamington’s Parade for a number of years but has opted for the out-of-town retail park in Stratford.

Director Frankie Haynes said: “Physical stores are extremely attractive and the beauty of being out-of-town is that we have good accessibility and parking so people can visit with ease.