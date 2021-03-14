New children's play area and cycle training track being built in Stratford

Artist's impression of the play area (44889360)

A NEW play area and a cycle training track are being built on Stratford’s Recreation Ground with the aim of getting children more active.

Stratford District Council said an unused part of the Rec, close to the Tramway footpath, would be transformed and ready for use by the end of March.

The play area will be aimed at children aged between seven and 14, and will be built out of wood. It will include a 30m zipwire, a group swing, a climbing unit with a bridge, totem poles, and a fast “embankment slide” which can be accessed from the Tramway.

The cycle track will feature imitations of pedestrian crossings, roundabouts and other road features which allow children to learn the basics of cycling in a safe environment.

The work is part of the wider riverside green corridor project, which the council is hoping will help the town’s economy recover post-Covid and reduce traffic congestion, providing green routes into the town centre and revitalising the riverside area.

Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations at the council, said: “We realised that there wasn’t a lot of provision for older children in Stratford. Although there’s already a play area in the Recreation Ground, it’s predominately for children aged between two and six.

“So we’re excited to give older children a fantastic new playground for them to enjoy, whether they’re local to Stratford or visiting with their family and friends.

“We also think the cycle track will be a great way for children learning to ride a bike to get the basics of cycling mastered without having to go on to roads. Both of these projects all tie into the riverside green corridor project, which will really enhance the space and encourage more people into Stratford town centre while easing congestion too.

“When the situation with Covid-19 improves, I hope plenty of children will enjoy the new facilities.”

The riverside corridor is being funded partly by £1.5m from the government’s Getting Building Fund, through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The proposals in the project would connect the riverside from the north at Fisherman’s car park to Lucy’s Mill to the south.

However, the northern section of the project, which includes proposals for a 500-space car park along with a café/restaurant, paths and visitor centre, is facing opposition.

Campaigners want the area around Fisherman’s car park, off the Warwick Road, to remain natural while the council and its project partner, Stratford Town Trust, hope to provide new routes into the town and reduce the amount of cars going into the central areas.

The results of a consultation about the scheme were published in the Herald last week.

Tony Minhas, a board director at the CWLEP, added: “This part of the riverside green corridor project will provide high-quality play equipment for children to enjoy as part of the plans to provide recreation space.

“The scheme will also revitalise the river frontage and provide a high-quality public realm, new green routes into town, reduce congestion, encourage more walking and cycling and improve air quality, which will all help to boost the economy in the town.”