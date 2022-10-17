New charity store to open on Stratford industrial estate

A STRATFORD store is being converted into a new charity shop.

Your Local Air Ambulance has taken over the former Topps Tiles store on the Maybrook Industrial Estate, Birmingham Road, with plans to open a home store selling new and second-hand homeware, furniture, clothing and electrical goods.

The charity, which supports Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, already has a store in Stratford – on Greenhill Street.

Work is currently under way to get the new store ready to open on 24th November.

Hannah Coventry, head of retail for the charity, said: “The continued support of our boutique store and the success of this new store is vital as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from the public and retail income to keep saving lives.”

She added: “Shopping in a charity shop is experience shopping. Customers love the thrill of not knowing what they will find, and we want to make that experience last longer by offering a wider choice with our new home store within a fantastic, safe and friendly environment.”