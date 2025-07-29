‘VOLUNTEERS make VASA’ are the words of newly appointed CEO Gill Cleeve. Gill was announced in the new role at the Stratford-based charity earlier this month, and is keen to build on what she says is a successful enterprise.

Gill, who is a former mayor of Stratford and current town councillor for Shottery, has been involved with VASA since October 2023 when she took up a position as volunteer coordinator. The CEO role has been created to merge two part-time roles (charity manager and funding manager) into one, full-time position.

VASA has been growing since its foundation in 1979 and supports thousands of people across Warwickshire through community work including carer support, dementia cafes and a volunteer transport service. The transport side of the charity carries out around 11,000 journeys in Stratford every year.

Kirsty Holder was charity manager at VASA and her departure to become CEO of the Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership (SHWP) has also been announced. In a sit down with the Herald, both Gill and Kirsty spoke about the charity and what the future holds for it.

VASA CEO Gill Cleeve and departing charity manager Kirsty Holder

“It’s exciting and I’m a little bit nervous,” Gill told the Herald about her new role.

“It’s five days a week here in the office and being out and about, so it’s a bit of a change for the organisation but it's an exciting one.

“There are a few challenges for the charity with one being the cost of living has gone up. There is also less funding available because either the money isn’t there or there are more charities asking for it.

“There are also less people volunteering than before for a lot of different reasons. I think the pandemic has had a big effect on people willing to volunteer. People were furloughed, they were able to volunteer and then after the pandemic, they wanted to spend time with their families again.

“Our volunteers make the organisation. It's a small team of paid staff, but we have 190 volunteers across the region and they keep us going.

“When it comes to the medical journeys, there's a lot you've got the figures on what it saves the NHS, because if you think about what it costs for a missed appointment or unable to get to an appointment and not just what it costs the NHS, it's what it's costing that individual if they can't get to a medical appointment that's affecting their health.

“The lifeline that our drivers present is priceless because it supports so many people. In rural areas, our volunteers might be the only way they can get to hospital appointments. We’re not a taxi company. We're not just going from A to B. Our drivers will go to the door, help people to the car and take them to the appointment.

“If somebody is having regular medical treatment, they might go to hospital for six weeks or more. They tend to have the same couple of drivers and they really build up a relationship. Volunteers will often say ‘I’m just a volunteer’ but this is never the case. They are a lifeline to someone going through a difficult time.”

Kirsty is departing VASA after nine years working as charity manager. Over this time she introduced a dementia day service that continues to grow today. As she departs and hands over responsibilities to Gill, she also has plenty of positive things to say about the VASA volunteers.

“In the first few weeks of the lockdown, we were taking one person in a minibus so that we could get them there just so that we could keep people safe. Those volunteers were phoning us asking how they could help. It wasn't a lockdown for us at all as from the day it started we were open as normal. They were amazing and I'm so proud of them all. I’m handing this over to Gill now and I know she’ll do an excellent job.”

Gill set out her hopes and aims for the charity, with some big plans in the works.

“We're going through challenging times and it is difficult, but we can do it. Part of my background is first aid and mental health first aid training. I'm now bringing that into VASA so that we can continue that, but under the charity, which will help with funding.

VASA CEO Gill Cleeve

“That in itself will bring money in, but we can also support other charities and volunteers with the training. We were very grateful that we had some county councillor grants last year that allowed us to train some of the volunteers, but we want to expand on that. Companies can pay for training through us and they pay the normal rate, but that helps them because they're paying the charity.

“We can add another branch to what we offer as a charity, which is really good, and that's one way forward, but it's building on the success. We just celebrated 45 years last year and so we want to build on that.

“We have to think of new innovative ways to bring in funding, to continue that success, and that's what we're doing. We don't want to spread ourselves thin because it's really important that what we do, we do right.”



