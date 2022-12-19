Home   News   Article

Plans to acquire the former Alcester library for community use takes a positive step forward

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 19 December 2022

TALKS are taking place which could see the former Alcester library building reopened for community use.

Informal discussions are being held between Alcester Town Council and the building’s owners, Warwickshire County Council.

The property, in Priory Road, has been listed for sale several times and was put up for auction in October. It has stood empty since 2016 when the library joined Alcester Town Council and the Roman Museum at Globe House, also in Priory Road.

