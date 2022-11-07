New chair for Stratford group aiming to make improvements to town

SARA Aspley has been named the new chair of the Stratford Strategic Partnership.

Sara, chief executive of Stratford Town Trust, replaces Geraldine Collinge who stepped down after leaving her role at the RSC to become chief executive of Compton Verney.

Sara Aspley. (60489074)

Stratford Strategic Partnership was set up to help make improvements to the town and is made up of councillors and officers across the three tiers of councils as well as major Stratford organisations in the public and private sectors.

One of its key projects involves the creation of a central path along Bridge Street and the pedestrianisation of High Street at certain times of the day.

Sara said the goals of the town trust are very similar to those of the partnership.

“We want to see a vibrant and connected community in Stratford where people want to live, work, study and visit – so I’m really pleased to have been appointed as the partnership’s new chair,” she said.

“Having lived in Stratford for around 20 years, I think it is a fantastic place. It not only has its great history that attracts plenty of visitors, but has brilliant businesses in a variety of sectors which means plenty of people live and work here too. It’s not just a place for tourists.

“That said, improvements can definitely be made. We are actively working to improve Bridge Street and High Street through the bid we have overseen, and our members are continuing to actively pursue the best ways to improve issues such as transport and empty units in the town centre.

“My predecessor Geraldine Collinge did a fantastic job as the partnership’s inaugural chair, and I’m hoping to continue where she left off. I am looking forward to being supported by vice-chair John Scampion who will stay in his role.

“Working together to improve Stratford is something I care deeply about, and I’m really looking forward to helping the partnership achieve great things for our town.”

The partnership is waiting to see if its bid has been successful for Levelling Up funding to allow its town centre plans to go ahead.