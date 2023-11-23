New CCTV cameras to cover Stratford railway station and the Rec

EXTRA CCTV cameras have been installed in Stratford town centre to help provide coverage of anti-social behaviour hotspots.

One camera will cover the town centre railway station while two have been installed on the Recreation Ground – one by the bandstand and the other at the recently-built play area close to Shipston Road.

The fourth camera has been placed on the Royal Shakespeare Theatre to provide additional views of the Recreation Ground.

Stratford District Council, which operates the CCTV service, said the new cameras, paid for with money from the Home Office Safer Streets fund, have already helped gather evidence in a number of incidents and resulted in arrests and criminal charges.

The Herald has reported on various incidents that have taken place at the Rec in the last few years, including violence and the arrest of suspected drug dealers.

The CCTV service, which is monitored 24-7, can provide a live feed to the police control room and direct officers to where they are needed.

Footage can also be used as evidence in court proceedings.

Cllr Natalie Gist, portfolio holder for law and governance at SDC, said: “Addressing the fear of crime and keeping people safe is an absolute priority for this administration.

“The CCTV service is vital to assist in keeping residents safe across the district and we have been able to secure additional CCTV for two key areas of the town.

“In securing this funding we have worked closely with Warwickshire County Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) office and Warwickshire Police.

“I would particularly like to thank the Royal Shakespeare Theatre for allowing one of the cameras to be placed on the RSC building to enhance the safety of visitors and residents.”

Warwickshire PCC Philip Seccombe added: “Safer Streets is all about making improvements to our public spaces to not only improve how safe they actually are but also give a confidence to the people who use them.

“The funding which I was able to secure from the Home Office for our partners across the county is playing an important part in our shared agenda to address violence against women and girls, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour. I am pleased to see these improvements go live in Stratford and have an immediate benefit.”