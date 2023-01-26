New campus for creative media courses set to open in south Warwickshire

A NEW education campus is opening in south Warwickshire specialising in creative media courses.

The SAE Institute is set to open in Leamington, with the first intake joining in September 2023.

The campus will be co-located with SAE’s industry partners and offer two-year degrees in growth creative media industries, such as audio, content creation and online marketing, film, game art animation/VFX, and games programming.

Students at SAE (62097007)

Steffan Davies, SAE Europe managing director, said: “I am very excited by the launch of an SAE campus in Leamington Spa – It is a perfect location as one of the ‘creative clusters’ identified by the government in the UK creative industry landscape.

“The creative industries are growing rapidly but employers are struggling to find graduates with both the technical and soft skills required. SAE Leamington Spa meets this challenge head on by co-locating and actively partnering with industry.

“SAE campuses reflect professional environments and include industry-grade production facilities. Students undertake project briefs co-created with industry partners using a practical ‘creative studio’ approach, with collaboration encouraged across all creative media disciplines.

“SAE Leamington Spa will provide students with a new and exciting pathway into employment and future success within the creative media industries.”

The campus will based at The Fold in Spencer Street, a renovated church in the heart of Leamington’s creative quarter. It will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and a whole lot more.

And because SAE Leamington Spa is a co-located campus, it can offer a new way of learning, using the creative industry partners to provide students with a professional work environment, real-world training and in-demand skills for the rapidly growing creative media industries.

Working with SAE will be:

Cogent, an independent agency that works with brands such as Virgin, Volvo, and Arriva, and

J11, an award-winning creative content team of production and creative specialists who cover ideation, shoot production, social management, photography, film, CGI, and retouching.

Students at SAE (62097005)

SAE Leamington Spa is holding open events to find out more about the courses available. The next is on Wednesday, 15th February, at the Royal Pump Rooms and offers a chance to meet staff, talk to students and test out the kit.

The Leamington campus will be SAE’s fourth in the UK, it already teaches in London, Liverpool and Glasgow.

