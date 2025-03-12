TO say that 23-year-old Callum Finneran is keen on catering is an understatement. When he was a teenager he did a two-year professional cookery course at the University College of Birmingham and passed with distinction after only six months.

Now, after a series of jobs managing hotels and working in wine bars and coffee shops, he’s opened his own premises in Alcester. It’s called Chapter 23 – a reference to his own age at the point of taking on the project.

The new venture is based at 59, High Street, Alcester – the location of the tea shop known as Orangemabel until it closed recently after 15 years.

Callum Finneran, 23, has opened Chapter 23 Café & Bar in Alcester High Street. Photo: Mark Williamson

Born in Redditch and brought up in Studley, Callum went to St Benedict’s School in Alcester and is clearly very attached to the town. “It’s a lovely town with a supportive community and great people,” he told the Herald. “I believe they’ll support me in this project.”

Chapter 23 opened on Saturday (8th March) at 8am with a brunch-style menu. “We’re looking to develop the lunchtime and evening menus as well,” said Callum.

The business will be open from 8am to 6pm from Sunday to Tuesday and from 8am to 11pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

A team of ten people – including Callum’s mum and dad, Cath and Jim, who helped him financially with the enterprise – will be running the operation.

Not surprisingly, Callum sees Chapter 23 as an exciting project that will bring an added attraction to an historic market town.