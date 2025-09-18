New cafe and play area planned as Throckmorton family plan future of Coughton Court

A NEW café, an independent shop showcasing local products and an exhibition space for hosting events, workshops and school visits are at the heart of plans for Coughton Court.

Management of the stately home will revert back to the Throckmorton family next year when they will take over from the National Trust.

As previously reported by the Herald, Magnus and Imogen Birch Throckmorton plan to run the estate and house, which was built in 1409 by their ancestor, Sir Robert Throckmorton.

The Throckmortons will take over management in February 2026.

The couple, who live in the house with their children Isabella and Hector, plan to use the stableyard for the new café and shop as well as installing a new children’s play area, They are also planning a new programme of events, including seasonal Easter egg hunts and Halloween pumpkin races, along with pizza evenings and foodie feasts.

Magnus said: “As a young family, we’re looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the day-to-day running of Coughton Court that celebrates the property’s unique characteristics. Our hope is to establish Coughton as a community hub – a destination that not only draws visitors from far and wide to soak up its incredible history, but also as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a coffee and connect with friends.”

Imogen added: “Historic stately homes like Coughton were once the beating heart of village life. We’re excited to restore this by supporting and partnering with local businesses, community groups and the wider community to explore fresh ideas, events, experiences and collaborations that breathe new life into the estate.”

The Throckmortons will take over the running of the estate in February, although the property will continue to be owned and cared for by the National Trust, which was given it in 1946.

The move has upset some NT members as their passes will no longer be valid at Coughton Court, which will be offering its own season – and day – tickets.

The Throckmorton family has a 300-year residency and management lease for the property which allows them to live at Coughton Court and manage it as a visitor attraction.