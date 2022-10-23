New business group fights plans for winter market on Stratford's Waterside

A WINTER of discontent could be looming for a winter market on Waterside in Stratford as a newly-forged retail alliance in the town has objected to the proposal, claiming it will harm their businesses.

Up to 40 town centre businesses, who are all members of Business Action Groups for Stratford-upon-Avon (BAGS), have challenged an application by LSD Promotions to hold a winter market on Waterside on various dates in January through to March next year. The application is for between 50 and 75 traders.

A summer Waterside market... but does Stratford need a winter market as well? Photo: Mark Williamson

However, BAGS – which says it has the support of over 70 businesses in Stratford – believes Waterside is unsuitable for a market as it ‘detracts from the open space, natural views of the riverside, canal basin, Bancroft Gardens and the Royal Shakespeare Company’ but critically the businesses say they object because a winter market hits trade.