A NEW Gail’s outlet is opening on Stratford High Street next Tuesday, 17th September

It will sell baked goods, including a range of artisan-style bread, and also have a café on the premises, which occupies the old Jack Wills retail unit.

A spokesperson said the new branch “will pay homage to Stratford’s Tudor heritage in its design by using solid oak columns and terracotta-toned herringbone tiles to tie in with the towns 16th century character and charm.