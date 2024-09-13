Home   News   Article

Gail’s new Stratford High Street location will be the chain’s 126th bakery when it opens on Tuesday

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 17:15, 13 September 2024

A NEW Gail’s outlet is opening on Stratford High Street next Tuesday, 17th September

It will sell baked goods, including a range of artisan-style bread, and also have a café on the premises, which occupies the old Jack Wills retail unit.

A spokesperson said the new branch “will pay homage to Stratford’s Tudor heritage in its design by using solid oak columns and terracotta-toned herringbone tiles to tie in with the towns 16th century character and charm.

