HIGHLY respected artist Lizzie Bentley is offering weekly still life painting classes from 8th September, every Friday morning, at Shottery Memorial Hall.

Lizzie studied fine art at Oxford University and worked in the film industry for many years as a concept artist, creating visual concepts for major productions such as Game of Thrones, Alice thru the Looking Glass, Merlin and The Lost City.

She lives in Binton where she paints still life in oils from her studio and regularly exhibits her work. The series of painting classes are for all levels.

Lizzie Bentley at work with peonies.

Lizzie said: “Working alongside other artists is a great pleasure and I really love teaching and sharing techniques I’ve developed over the years. We’ll be painting the same still life over a period of two or three weeks. It’s a bring your own materials and paints class. I specialise in oil painting but you’re welcome to paint with whatever paints you choose.

“These classes are for everyone. I hope both budding and experienced painters will join me. It’s not about artistic perfection, but rather developing our practice, learning some new skills and enjoying the process.”

For further details and to book a place, contact Lizzie at lizziebentley@gmail.com.