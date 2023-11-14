ON Friday 20th October, we were reminded, once again, of the real damage done by flooding.

River and surface water flooding caused by extreme weather events will occur more frequently in future years, according to the government advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change. Knowing this, our towns and villages need to be better prepared and protected.

However, we have been here before. In past years too many of us have had to give evidence of the harm done to our communities by flood events.