New apartments could replace derelict block of garages in Stratford town centre

A FORGOTTEN site in the middle of Stratford could finally have new life breathed into it by one of Stratford’s oldest hotels.

The plot of land between Ely Street and Scholars Lane is hidden out of most people’s sight and is hardly a paradise lost.

Previous attempts to do something with its derelict block of garages and thriving wasteland have not got anywhere but now Hotel Indigo – forever the Falcon to many a Stratfordian – wants to spread its wings and add some variety to its business.