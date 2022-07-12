New antiques centre to open on outskirts of Stratford

A NEW antiques centre is opening its doors at Dodwell this Saturday.

Top Dog Antiques, based at Dodwell Trading Estate on the Evesham Road, will feature 4,800 sq ft of space housing 23 dealers selling a range of antiques, from 16th century furniture through to vintage and mid-century modern.

Top Dog Antiques (57903886)

Ron Hodgson and Mark Rhodes, who have collectively worked in the industry for nearly 40 years, are behind the business.

Ron said: “There is a high demand for quality antiques in the area. Mark and I have worked in the industry for some time, but this is the first antiques centre we have opened.

“We plan on selling a wide range of furniture, collectibles, clothing, lighting, kitchenalia, garden stoneware – something for everyone really, and we hope we will become a destination for people interested in antiques.”

Ron’s love of salvage and antiques came following the renovation of a Welsh chapel into a home in 2013 and he quickly turned his passion into a business.

Mark has been a dealer since the mid ‘80s and has traded from a number of centres, primarily in the Cotswolds, as well as antique fairs around the country.

Mark added: “Once up and running, the centre will be offering a valuation guidance service and house clearances along with a series of pop-up events including meet the dealer evenings which we very much hope will be of interest to local people from Stratford and the wider Warwickshire area.”