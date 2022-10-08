New action group being set up by Stratford town centre traders

CONCERNS about declining trade in the town centre and a perceived lack of support has spurred business owners in Stratford to form a new action group.

It’s understood the group is scheduled to meet for a third time where more formal plans for its future will be discussed. At this stage the group is still at a formulative phase.

Stratford High Street Photo: Mark Williamson. H1/1/21/9363. (59845055)

The Herald has seen an email circulated to business owners informing them of the meeting. It reads: ‘Following recent meetings held by local businesses to discuss their mutual concerns, it was agreed to formalise a new group that will be run by businesses for businesses. It was unanimously agreed that Stratford BID has consistently failed to represent its membership and failed to give value for money. The compulsory BID levy delivers nothing for many members in specific sectors who see it only as unwanted additional taxation.’