New A46 business park to create 1,650 jobs

A new £140million business park on the A46 just outside Stratford could support up to 1,650 jobs when complete, according to the developer of the site.

n An artist’s impression of the new £140m Stratford 46 business park to be built off Alcester Road.

The mixed-use employment scheme, which already has planning permission, is now being marketed to potential occupiers by IM Properties.

The idea of the new business park is to provide space for businesses to relocate following the redevelopment of Stratford’s canal quarter, with the new park’s location on a strategic route like the A46, seen as an advantage.

Lewis Payne from IM Properties said: “The pent-up demand and lack of opportunity up and down the M40 and M42 corridor for business space, both logistics and offices, mean new schemes coming forward can be quick to let.

“The first-class connectivity and access to a skilled workforce makes a robust case for Stratford 46 as a prime strategic business location for all sectors.

“After a complex and lengthy planning process, we are delighted to now start delivering our vision and working on the first phase of the business park in 2021.”