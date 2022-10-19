New £5 million HQ for Alcester firm as it expands global markets

IT started in a garden shed in 1980 and on Friday (14th October) the engineering firm Calgavin welcomed guests to see the turf dug that signalled the start of a £5million project to build new headquarters for the Alcester-based company on the Arden Forest Way development.

The new HQ is less than a mile away from the current facility occupied by Calgavin at Minerva Mill and will take just under 12 months to complete.

Nadhim Zahawi MP cut the first sod of turf where he was pictured with among others Martin Gough, company founder and managing director, marking the begining of work on the new Calgavin factory in Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60050973)

The company’s special guest at the new site on Friday included Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who posed with Calgavin’s managing director and founder, Martin Gough.