A £13.6 million funding bid is back on the table to redevelop three streets in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre to make them more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists.

This new bid from Warwickshire County Council supported by all members of the Strategic Partnership for £13.6 million - with a £1.5 million local contribution – is soon to be submitted to the government’s second round of its Levelling Up Fund to help pay for the scheme.

Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The intention is to fund the redevelopment of key streets in Stratford including Bridge Street, High Street and Union Street to make them more attractive while making the environment more beneficial for local businesses by reducing vehicle traffic. The proposals were put out to public consultation by Warwickshire County Council and that feedback has triggered the re-submission of the bid.

The proposals include the creation of a central walkway on Bridge Street and narrowing the road, closing High Street to through traffic between 11am and 4pm and widening the pavement and restricting on-street parking to blue-badge holders only on Union Street and High Street when they are open to traffic.

Plans for the town centre have not yet been finalised and work is underway to review the feedback to the consultation which will be used to refine the scheme design. The county council received 949 completed consultation surveys and 57 written representations. A report detailing the feedback received will be published later this year.

Stratford missed out on a grant during the first round of the Levelling Up Fund last autumn but received positive feedback from the Department for Transport which assessed the original bid.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Stratford District Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for place and economy said: “The district council is delighted to support this bid initiated by the work of Stratford Town Council and the Strategic Partnership with Warwickshire County Council.

“In doing so, this shows unity at all levels in focusing on a single bid in this round which will enhance the bid’s chances of success. We are all clear the bid will deliver a wide range of benefits to the town and the district’s economy as it continues to recover from the downturn of the pandemic.”

