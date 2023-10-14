EVERYTHING has clicked into place for 17-year-old Oscar Goodhand-Wyatt.

The Lego-obsessed teenager from Alcester has just landed his dream job as an assistant master builder with the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham.

Oscar beat people from across the region to the job after completing a three-stage application process which culminated in an invitation to take part in the Brick Factor, the Lego equivalent of the TV competition, The X Factor.