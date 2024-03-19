Net Zero Climate Hub set to open in Stratford this spring

By Jenny Loynds, Stratford Climate Action

IN the face of the climate crisis, it is widely recognised that public understanding of and support for the changes necessary to achieve ‘Net Zero’ are vital to making change happen. Politicians hide behind the phrase “we have to bring people with us” but the reality is that the public have already got the message. It’s our politicians who are lagging.

In a survey released by the Office for National Statistics in 2022, three in four people felt worried about climate change, it being the second biggest concern after the cost-of-living crisis. The public simply need help to bring about the change needed.