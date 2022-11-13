AROUND 300 bright red poppies adorn a poppy net at Low Furlong care home in Shipston... and they were all knitted by residents, their families and staff to commemorate Remembrance Day and those who gave their lives in war.

One resident, Joan Rees, started knitting the poppies in June and was soon joined by other residents and nurses who have now created a canopy of colour which graces the outside of the Low Furlong building.

Joan Rees, aged 92, has knited many of the woollen poppies adorning Low Furlong in Shipston where she was pictured with welbeing lead Clare Cuthbert. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60524112)

Each month the residential home celebrates dignity month where the community gets involved in shared activities like baking.

This month the theme was ‘our shared heritage and culture’ and in addition to remembrance there will also be a chance to listen to the music that made Britain great.

Clare Cuthbert of Low Furlong said: “It’s been a team effort and our knitting group has been busy making poppies for some time. Our dignity month is a celebration of our heritage and encourages all of us to talk and share ideas together. Shipston gets very involved with remembrance and the shop windows and the church always put on big displays of commemoration around the town.”

See this Thursday's Herald for Remembrance Day coverage - out 17th November