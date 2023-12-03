Need a Christmas card delivered in Stratford? A scout group is here to help

CRACK out the Christmas cards and get writing as 1st Shottery Scouts are waiting to deliver your cards around town.

The annual Christmas postal service, which has been running for decades, is a community project that offers a cheaper service than Royal Mail.

Post boxes can be found at Stratford’s Tesco, Morrisons, the library, Tesco Express on Banbury Road, Co-op on Trinity Mead, Simply Fresh on Evesham Road, Clopton News, Shakespeare Hospice Book Shop and St Andrew’s Church, Shottery.The cost is 50p per card – just pop your card and money in a bag and post them in one of the boxes up until 15th December.

Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe with 1st Shottery Scouts.

Deliveries will be made by beavers, cubs and scouts around Stratford town centre, Clopton, Bishopton, Drayton, Shottery, Old Town, Bridgetown and Tiddington by 24th December.

Volunteers who would like to help run 1st Shottery Scouts should e-mail gsl@1stshotteryscouts.org.uk to find out more.